Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Inside the Wire: Mount Norris

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNT NORRIS, VT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis and Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri

    158th Fighter Wing

    The innovative readiness training (IRT) program is a great avenue for our Civil Engineers to support our local community that also, at the same time, provides our military members training in a variety of different skill sets in real world conditions. Recently, our CE team was able to support the Boy Scouts of America at Mount Norris Scout Reservation, rehabilitating old and establishing a series of new camp sites for the Boy Scouts that will endure both through this year and into the future for years to come.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 09:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852412
    VIRIN: 220605-F-FV499-560
    Filename: DOD_109135581
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: MOUNT NORRIS, VT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    Inside the Wire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT