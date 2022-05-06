Inside the Wire: Mount Norris

The innovative readiness training (IRT) program is a great avenue for our Civil Engineers to support our local community that also, at the same time, provides our military members training in a variety of different skill sets in real world conditions. Recently, our CE team was able to support the Boy Scouts of America at Mount Norris Scout Reservation, rehabilitating old and establishing a series of new camp sites for the Boy Scouts that will endure both through this year and into the future for years to come.
