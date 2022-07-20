Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of AFRICOM- Medical Logistics

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    07.20.2022

    Video by Charli Turner 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The Faces of AFRICOM Project is a recurring series that aims to provide greater insight to different positions across U.S. Africa Command and how those roles support U.S. and African Partner shared goals.

    This edition sheds light on the role of medical logistics with the help of U.S. Navy Commander Byron Jordan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.29.2022 06:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852387
    VIRIN: 220720-O-JW348-925
    Filename: DOD_109135121
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of AFRICOM- Medical Logistics, by Charli Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Faces of AFRICOM- Medical Logistics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    MEDLOG
    Medical Logistics
    Faces of AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT