Faces of AFRICOM- Medical Logistics

The Faces of AFRICOM Project is a recurring series that aims to provide greater insight to different positions across U.S. Africa Command and how those roles support U.S. and African Partner shared goals.



This edition sheds light on the role of medical logistics with the help of U.S. Navy Commander Byron Jordan.