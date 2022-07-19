Misawa leads PACAF EOD training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team trained and practiced unexploded ordnance and chemical weapon disposal with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 19-21, 2022. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand the proper handling of explosives and are able to rapidly respond to threats to prevent any interruptions to base operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)