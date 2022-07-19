Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa leads PACAF EOD training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team trained and practiced unexploded ordnance and chemical weapon disposal with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 19-21, 2022. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand the proper handling of explosives and are able to rapidly respond to threats to prevent any interruptions to base operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852346
    VIRIN: 220721-F-VB704-2001
    Filename: DOD_109134584
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa leads PACAF EOD training, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Andersen Air Force Base
    U.S. Marines
    EOD
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    35th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT