Misawa leads PACAF EOD training

The 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team trained and practiced unexploded ordnance and chemical weapon disposal with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Kadena Air Base, Japan, and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 19-21, 2022. EOD trains regularly to ensure personnel understand the proper handling of explosives and are able to rapidly respond to threats to prevent any interruptions to base operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
