Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Workforce Recruitment Program Awards Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The 2022 DoD Workforce Recruitment Program Awards Ceremony recognizes WRP Interns, Recruiters, and Components for their achievements in utilizing the program within DoD.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 12:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 852255
    Filename: DOD_109133429
    Length: 00:37:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Workforce Recruitment Program Awards Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2022 Workforce Recruitment Program Awards Ceremony
    Workforce Recruitment Program Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT