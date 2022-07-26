JLOTS Onload

Newport News, Va. (July 26, 2022) - Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) load equipment onto USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306) in preparation for a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) evolution. JLOTS is a unified commander's joint employment of Army and Navy LOTS assets to deploy and sustain a force that allows U.S. strategic sealift ships to discharge through inadequate or damaged ports, or over a bare beach. (U.S. Navy Video by Ryan Carter)
