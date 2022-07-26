Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JLOTS Onload

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Ryan Carter 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Newport News, Va. (July 26, 2022) - Soldiers assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) load equipment onto USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306) in preparation for a Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) evolution. JLOTS is a unified commander's joint employment of Army and Navy LOTS assets to deploy and sustain a force that allows U.S. strategic sealift ships to discharge through inadequate or damaged ports, or over a bare beach. (U.S. Navy Video by Ryan Carter)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852245
    VIRIN: 220726-N-TF680-0001
    Filename: DOD_109133296
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    This work, JLOTS Onload, by Ryan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MSC
    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
    US Navy
    CIVMAR
    United We Sail

