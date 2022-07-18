Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, ROKAF units conduct combined RADR training at Gwangju AB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    7th Air Force

    United States Air Force (USAF) Civil Engineering Airmen recently had the opportunity to conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training with members of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) at Gwangju Air Base in the Republic of Korea. The training was executed from July 18 through July 20, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 22:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852033
    VIRIN: 220719-F-QX786-033
    Filename: DOD_109132332
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: GWANGJU AIR BASE, 29, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF units conduct combined RADR training at Gwangju AB, by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    USAF
    Katchi Kapshia
    we go together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT