USAF, ROKAF units conduct combined RADR training at Gwangju AB

United States Air Force (USAF) Civil Engineering Airmen recently had the opportunity to conduct Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training with members of the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) at Gwangju Air Base in the Republic of Korea. The training was executed from July 18 through July 20, 2022.
