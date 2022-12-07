Aerial video of the borrow site at the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District, Elk Grove, Calif., July 12, 2022. (No Audio)
Borrow site soil meets engineering standards and is used as fill material for levee upgrades on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) Contract 3 project.
Collaboration between federal, state and local partners maximizes local material usage and reduces project costs.
Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/
(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 13:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851841
|VIRIN:
|220712-A-AN535-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109131262
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|ELK GROVE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sacramento Levee Upgrades Soil Stockpile Borrow Site (B-roll), by Luke Burns and John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT