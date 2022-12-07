Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento Levee Upgrades Soil Stockpile Borrow Site (B-roll)

    ELK GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Luke Burns and John Prettyman

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video of the borrow site at the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District, Elk Grove, Calif., July 12, 2022. (No Audio)

    Borrow site soil meets engineering standards and is used as fill material for levee upgrades on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) Contract 3 project.

    Collaboration between federal, state and local partners maximizes local material usage and reduces project costs.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/

    (Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851841
    VIRIN: 220712-A-AN535-1003
    Filename: DOD_109131262
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: ELK GROVE, CA, US 

    This work, Sacramento Levee Upgrades Soil Stockpile Borrow Site (B-roll), by Luke Burns and John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    SREL
    civil works
    flood risk
    Army engineers
    Sacramento levees

