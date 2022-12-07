Sacramento Levee Upgrades Soil Stockpile Borrow Site (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial video of the borrow site at the Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District, Elk Grove, Calif., July 12, 2022. (No Audio)



Borrow site soil meets engineering standards and is used as fill material for levee upgrades on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) Contract 3 project.



Collaboration between federal, state and local partners maximizes local material usage and reduces project costs.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/



(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)