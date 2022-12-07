Sacramento Levee Upgrades SB Cutoff Wall (B-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial video of excavators mixing backfill in a Soil-Bentonite (SB) cutoff wall on 2 miles of levee improvements along the Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) in the Pocket neighborhood, Sacramento, Calif., July 12, 2022. (No Audio)



Cutoff wall depths range from 50 to 150 feet and prevent water seepage through and under the levee during high water events.



This is the third major construction contract to address seepage and stability concerns with the levee. This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.



Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/



(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)