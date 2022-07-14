Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-2 SBCT (GHOST) Medics celebrate Medical Corps 247th Birthday!

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Sgt. Taryn Mahone and Spc. Jai Barnes, medics with 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, wish the Army Medical Corps a happy birthday. The Medical Corps has cared for U.S. Army Soldiers as long as there have been U.S. Army Soldiers. These past 247 years, the Medical Corps has grown and evolved into an integral part of every Soldier and their family's life. It is not only the combat medics we must thank and celebrate. We must remember the medics who look after our military families, who tend to our injuries in and out of the field, and who support us when we are sick. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022
    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    birthday
    Medics
    Medical Corps
    1-2 SBCT

