Sgt. Taryn Mahone and Spc. Jai Barnes, medics with 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, wish the Army Medical Corps a happy birthday. The Medical Corps has cared for U.S. Army Soldiers as long as there have been U.S. Army Soldiers. These past 247 years, the Medical Corps has grown and evolved into an integral part of every Soldier and their family's life. It is not only the combat medics we must thank and celebrate. We must remember the medics who look after our military families, who tend to our injuries in and out of the field, and who support us when we are sick. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 16:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851555
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-KV767-548
|Filename:
|DOD_109128677
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-2 SBCT (GHOST) Medics celebrate Medical Corps 247th Birthday!, by SGT Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT