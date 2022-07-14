Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah National Guard supports the 24th annual Spanish Fork Flag Retirement Ceremony

    SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard’s Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery, known as “the Animals,” were happy to continue the 24-year tradition of supporting the Spanish Fork Flag Retirement Ceremony last week at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds.

    “This event is special to me because I started my military career in this community,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted leader for the Utah National Guard, and longtime Spanish Fork resident. “It’s great to be a part of this, for all of the 24 years of this flag retirement's existence. I’m glad we take responsibility to pay honor to our country and to our flag at this event each year and I hope we do it for generations to come.”

    The Utah National Guard is a capable, skilled, community-based force comprised of approximately 7,300 trained citizen-Soldiers and Airmen who are always ready to support the community and operations worldwide. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Jordan Hack)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 13:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851533
    VIRIN: 220714-Z-PL204-0001
    Filename: DOD_109128221
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: SPANISH FORK, UT, US 

