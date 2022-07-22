Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership transfers at Defense Department’s largest distribution center

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Command leadership transferred at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, when outgoing commander, Army Col. Trent Conner, left, relinquished command to incoming commander, Army Col. Samuel “Sam” Miller, right, during a change of command ceremony July 22.
    DLA Distribution Headquarters’ Commander, Navy Rear Adm. Grafton D. Chase, Jr., center facing forward, presided over the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851526
    VIRIN: 220722-D-WD427-0220
    Filename: DOD_109128016
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US 

