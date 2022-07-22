Command leadership transferred at Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, when outgoing commander, Army Col. Trent Conner, left, relinquished command to incoming commander, Army Col. Samuel “Sam” Miller, right, during a change of command ceremony July 22.
DLA Distribution Headquarters’ Commander, Navy Rear Adm. Grafton D. Chase, Jr., center facing forward, presided over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851526
|VIRIN:
|220722-D-WD427-0220
|Filename:
|DOD_109128016
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership transfers at Defense Department’s largest distribution center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT