902nd Field Feeding Platoon Conducts Golden Spoon Cooking Competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard compete in the Golden Spoon cooking competition in a mess hall as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise on July 25, 2022 at Ft. Drum, N.Y. The Golden Spoon competition is a 5 year old tradition within the 902nd Field Support Platoon which is meant to bolster team work, efficiency and the overall versatility of the cooking specialists in the platoon. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Seth Cohen)
