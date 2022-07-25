902nd Field Feeding Platoon Conducts Golden Spoon Cooking Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard compete in the Golden Spoon cooking competition in a mess hall as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise on July 25, 2022 at Ft. Drum, N.Y. The Golden Spoon competition is a 5 year old tradition within the 902nd Field Support Platoon which is meant to bolster team work, efficiency and the overall versatility of the cooking specialists in the platoon. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Seth Cohen)