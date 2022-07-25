Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    902nd Field Feeding Platoon Conducts Golden Spoon Cooking Competition

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2022

    Video by Pfc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 902nd Field Feeding Platoon, 42nd Regional Support Group, New Jersey Army National Guard compete in the Golden Spoon cooking competition in a mess hall as part of the eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise on July 25, 2022 at Ft. Drum, N.Y. The Golden Spoon competition is a 5 year old tradition within the 902nd Field Support Platoon which is meant to bolster team work, efficiency and the overall versatility of the cooking specialists in the platoon. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Seth Cohen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 11:03
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

