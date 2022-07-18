2/147th B Co. Renegades take over Camp Grayling Airfield to Conduct Annual Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fifty-six Soldiers from B Co. 2/147th and two medics from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, or HHC, loaded five UH-60 helicopters on July 9th in Frankfort, Ky., and made their way north to Camp Grayling Airfield on Michigan's northern peninsula to conduct annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)