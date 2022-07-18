Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/147th B Co. Renegades take over Camp Grayling Airfield to Conduct Annual Training

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fifty-six Soldiers from B Co. 2/147th and two medics from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, or HHC, loaded five UH-60 helicopters on July 9th in Frankfort, Ky., and made their way north to Camp Grayling Airfield on Michigan's northern peninsula to conduct annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851505
    VIRIN: 220718-Z-OX664-3001
    Filename: DOD_109127653
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Annual Training
    34th ID
    air Assault
    M240H
    Grayling Airfield

