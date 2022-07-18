2/147th B Co. Renegades take over Camp Grayling Airfield to Conduct Annual Training

Fifty-six Soldiers from B Co. 2/147th and two medics from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, or HHC, loaded five UH-60 helicopters on July 9th in Frankfort, Ky., and made their way north to Camp Grayling Airfield on Michigan's northern peninsula to conduct annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851505
|VIRIN:
|220718-Z-OX664-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127653
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
2/147th Bravo Co. Renegades take over Camp Grayling Airfield to Conduct Annual Training
