    Misawa Air Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Welcome Video

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa Air Base is located in the northern part of Japan. The Airman and Family Readiness Center is your one stop shop to find what to do when stationed here whether it be for work, life or for fun!

    Date Taken: 07.25.2022
    Date Posted: 07.25.2022 23:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851444
    VIRIN: 220726-F-TG061-1001
    Filename: DOD_109127091
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Misawa Air Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Welcome Video, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa
    AFRC
    Misawa Air Base Japan

