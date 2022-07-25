Misawa Air Base Airman and Family Readiness Center Welcome Video

Misawa Air Base is located in the northern part of Japan. The Airman and Family Readiness Center is your one stop shop to find what to do when stationed here whether it be for work, life or for fun!
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2022 23:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851444
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-TG061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109127091
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
