JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo: Don't Blink!

Pack your bags! The 2022 Air Show is boarding September 17-18 and you do NOT want to miss this fight! You'll be flying with the Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, a P-51 heritage flight and more!
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2022 14:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851264
|VIRIN:
|220722-F-TO640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109123326
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
