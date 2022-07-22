Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo: Don't Blink!

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Video by Airman Essence Myricks 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    Pack your bags! The 2022 Air Show is boarding September 17-18 and you do NOT want to miss this fight! You'll be flying with the Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights, a P-51 heritage flight and more!

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.23.2022 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851264
    VIRIN: 220722-F-TO640-1001
    Filename: DOD_109123326
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, JBA 2022 Air & Space Expo: Don't Blink!, by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Air Force
    JBA
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    316 WG
    Essence Myricks

