Week of the Bayonet 2022 - Combatives - Final

Bayonet Week demonstrates resilience through physical fitness and morale within training, and Soldiers competing in the combatives portion of Bayonet Week displayed these traits through their warrior spirit as they took down their opponents. Soldiers from across 7th Infantry Division competed in the combatives tournament July 19-20, 2022, culminating with Lancer Brigade taking the win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)
|07.21.2022
|07.21.2022 12:18
|Package
|851020
|220721-A-KV767-244
|DOD_109119299
|00:00:16
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|0
|0
