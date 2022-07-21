Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the Bayonet 2022 - Combatives - Final

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Bayonet Week demonstrates resilience through physical fitness and morale within training, and Soldiers competing in the combatives portion of Bayonet Week displayed these traits through their warrior spirit as they took down their opponents. Soldiers from across 7th Infantry Division competed in the combatives tournament July 19-20, 2022, culminating with Lancer Brigade taking the win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 12:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851020
    VIRIN: 220721-A-KV767-244
    Filename: DOD_109119299
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Bayonet 2022 - Combatives - Final, by SGT Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ghost
    Lancer
    7ID
    1-2 SBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT