Week of the Bayonet 2022 - Combatives Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850978" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bayonet Week demonstrates resilience through physical fitness and morale within training, and Soldiers competing in the combatives portion of Bayonet Week displayed these traits through their warrior spirit as they took down their opponents. Soldiers from across 7th Infantry Division competed in the combatives tournament July 19-20, 2022, culminating with Lancer Brigade taking the win.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)