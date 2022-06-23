Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew J. Campbell passed the guidon during a change of command ceremony to our newest 374th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Andrew L. Roddan. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that date all the way back to the Colonial Army and allow units to see control pass from one commander to the next.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.21.2022 02:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850971
    VIRIN: 220623-F-KS661-196
    Filename: DOD_109118223
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 374th Airlift Wing Change of Command, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota
    CoC
    Campbell
    USAF
    Change of Command
    Roddan

