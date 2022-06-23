374th Airlift Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Andrew J. Campbell passed the guidon during a change of command ceremony to our newest 374th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Andrew L. Roddan. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that date all the way back to the Colonial Army and allow units to see control pass from one commander to the next.