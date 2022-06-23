Col. Andrew J. Campbell passed the guidon during a change of command ceremony to our newest 374th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Andrew L. Roddan. Change of command ceremonies are a tradition that date all the way back to the Colonial Army and allow units to see control pass from one commander to the next.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2022 02:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|850971
|VIRIN:
|220623-F-KS661-196
|Filename:
|DOD_109118223
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 374th Airlift Wing Change of Command, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT