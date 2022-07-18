Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 64-year-old man from the cruise ship Norwegian Encore in Chatham Strait, Alaska, July 18, 2022. The patient was safely hoisted and transported to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel at the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850820
    VIRIN: 220718-G-AE983-874
    Filename: DOD_109115780
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Sitka
    Chatham Strait
    Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center
    Norwegian Encore

