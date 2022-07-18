A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a 64-year-old man from the cruise ship Norwegian Encore in Chatham Strait, Alaska, July 18, 2022. The patient was safely hoisted and transported to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel at the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 21:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850820
|VIRIN:
|220718-G-AE983-874
|Filename:
|DOD_109115780
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska
