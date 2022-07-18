Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka aircrew medically evacuated a man from the cruise ship Norwegian Encore in Chatham Strait, Alaska, Monday.

    The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 7:27 a.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel at the Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center in Sitka.

    Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center personnel received the request for assistance from the cruise ship crew at 5:48 a.m., reporting that the 64-year-old male had been suffering from stroke-like symptoms since 4:35 a.m. that morning.

    The patient’s condition was reportedly stable upon transfer to medical personnel in Sitka.

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from cruise ship in Chatham Strait, Alaska

