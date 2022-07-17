1st MUNS brings the boom to RF 22-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850815" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron and the 57th Munitions Squadron worked together at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. The 1st MUNS worked alongside the 57th MUNS, whose mission is to support the flightline and all fighter and bomber units throughout the Red Flag 22-3 exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Chloe Shanes)