U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron and the 57th Munitions Squadron worked together at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. The 1st MUNS worked alongside the 57th MUNS, whose mission is to support the flightline and all fighter and bomber units throughout the Red Flag 22-3 exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2022 18:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850815
|VIRIN:
|220717-F-PG418-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109115587
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st MUNS brings the boom to RF 22-3, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
