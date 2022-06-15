AFW2 | Christine Davila Lucier | Testimony

The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Laughlin A.F.B. leadership for providing support to the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program’s mission. Christine Davila Lucier tells her story and how AFW2 has assisted during her recovery.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
