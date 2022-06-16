Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Frederick Lance Lewis Jr. relinquishes command of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr. during a ceremony on the station's parade deck, June 16, 2022. The change of command marks Rusnok's second tour aboard MCAS Iwakuni, previously having commanded Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 from March, 2017 to April, 2019. The ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the off- going commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)