    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.16.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Frederick Lance Lewis Jr. relinquishes command of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, to Col. Richard M. Rusnok Jr. during a ceremony on the station's parade deck, June 16, 2022. The change of command marks Rusnok's second tour aboard MCAS Iwakuni, previously having commanded Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 from March, 2017 to April, 2019. The ceremony is a Marine Corps tradition which honors the off- going commanding officer’s effort and dedication while also recognizing the oncoming commanding officer’s commitment to the unit. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Taylor DiMartino)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.19.2022 02:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850700
    VIRIN: 220616-N-CL550-1002
    Filename: DOD_109113740
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

