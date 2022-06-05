U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-22 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 6, 2022. MWX is a full-scale force on force all-domain scenario that drives the participating MAGTF units to be innovative and adaptive to our Nation’s ever evolving adversaries by challenging service members to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force, unscripted environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 20:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850487
|VIRIN:
|220506-M-IB436-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109109518
|Length:
|00:06:58
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines participate in MWX 3-22, by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps
LEAVE A COMMENT