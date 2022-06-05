Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines participate in MWX 3-22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-22 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 6, 2022. MWX is a full-scale force on force all-domain scenario that drives the participating MAGTF units to be innovative and adaptive to our Nation’s ever evolving adversaries by challenging service members to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force, unscripted environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Joshua Sechser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850487
    VIRIN: 220506-M-IB436-1002
    Filename: DOD_109109518
    Length: 00:06:58
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines participate in MWX 3-22, by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    MCAGCC
    MAGTF-TC
    Range 220
    The Combat Center
    MWX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT