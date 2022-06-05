Marines participate in MWX 3-22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850487" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors participate in Marine Air Ground Task Force Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-22 at Range 220, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 6, 2022. MWX is a full-scale force on force all-domain scenario that drives the participating MAGTF units to be innovative and adaptive to our Nation’s ever evolving adversaries by challenging service members to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force, unscripted environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Joshua Sechser)