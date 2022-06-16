30th CES integrates with Navy Seabees, Marine Engineers- B-Roll

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey lands on a recently repaired runway during
Operation Turning Point on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16,
2022. The Osprey quickly touched down, loaded personnel, and took off in
order to test the runway for viability following repairs to it. (U.S. Space
Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|06.16.2022
|07.15.2022 17:14
|B-Roll
|850485
|220616-F-TD231-1002
|DOD_109109490
|00:03:37
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
