    30th CES integrates with Navy Seabees, Marine Engineers- B-Roll

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey lands on a recently repaired runway during
    Operation Turning Point on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16,
    2022. The Osprey quickly touched down, loaded personnel, and took off in
    order to test the runway for viability following repairs to it. (U.S. Space
    Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850485
    VIRIN: 220616-F-TD231-1002
    Filename: DOD_109109490
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th CES integrates with Navy Seabees, Marine Engineers- B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MV-22 Osprey
    Navy Seabees
    30 CES
    Operation Turning Point
    Marine Corps MV-22
    Operation Turning Point on Vandenberg

