    ERDC Change of Command Ceremony 7/14/22

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Khary Ratliff 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    This video includes 2 interviews from the incoming Commander of ERDC, COL Christian Patterson, and the outgoing Commander, COL Teresa Schlosser. B-Roll is included.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850467
    VIRIN: 220714-A-UH946-757
    Filename: DOD_109109208
    Length: 00:14:51
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC Change of Command Ceremony 7/14/22, by Khary Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Essayons
    Change of Command
    ERDC
    Engineer Research Development Center

