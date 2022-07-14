ERDC Change of Command Ceremony 7/14/22

This video includes 2 interviews from the incoming Commander of ERDC, COL Christian Patterson, and the outgoing Commander, COL Teresa Schlosser. B-Roll is included.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850467
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-UH946-757
|Filename:
|DOD_109109208
|Length:
|00:14:51
|Location:
|VICKSBURG, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
