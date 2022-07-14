Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st FW: Ready Anytime, Anywhere

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing kicks off working during Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. The 1FW is the nation’s fifth generation air superiority combat Wing and is prioritizing focus on near-peer adversaries and high-end combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    This work, 1st FW: Ready Anytime, Anywhere, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Red Flag Nellis
    15th Air Force
    RFNAFB

