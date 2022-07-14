1st FW: Ready Anytime, Anywhere

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing kicks off working during Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 12, 2022. The 1FW is the nation’s fifth generation air superiority combat Wing and is prioritizing focus on near-peer adversaries and high-end combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)