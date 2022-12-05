Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Battalion, 7th Marines mortar range B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division fire the M224 60 mm mortar system and Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a digital kill chain exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 12, 2022. During the exercise, the Marines tested new digital target acquisition equipment for the M224 60 mm mortar system and the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850307
    VIRIN: 220512-M-UT375-1001
    Filename: DOD_109106825
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines mortar range B-roll, by LCpl Luis Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MARDIV
    Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun
    1/7 Marines
    M224 60 mm mortar system
    Prototype equipment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT