1st Battalion, 7th Marines mortar range B-roll

U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division fire the M224 60 mm mortar system and Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a digital kill chain exercise at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 12, 2022. During the exercise, the Marines tested new digital target acquisition equipment for the M224 60 mm mortar system and the Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Aguilar)