Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Warfare Instructors: Shaping Next Generations Warfighters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Shane Beaubien, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher H. Payne, a mountain warfare instructor, "Red Hat", with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC) Bridgeport, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, explains the journey of becoming an instructor and the unique training opportunities MCMWTC provides to both U.S. and partner nation service members, at MCMWTC Bridgeport, California, Feb. 22, 2022. Resting high in the Sierra Nevada, the instructors of the MCMWTC shape the future of warfighters on the ground with the guidance of the Commandant's Force Design 2030 (U.S. Marine Corps video directed and edited by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, cinematography by Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850212
    VIRIN: 220211-M-MO244-1001
    Filename: DOD_109104922
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Warfare Instructors: Shaping Next Generations Warfighters, by Cpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Andrew Bray and LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Instructor

    USMC

    Red Hats

    Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport

    Force Design 2030

    TAGS

    Instructor
    USMC
    Warfighters
    Red Hats
    Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport
    Force Design 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT