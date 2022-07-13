U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Christopher H. Payne, a mountain warfare instructor, "Red Hat", with Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MCMWTC) Bridgeport, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, explains the journey of becoming an instructor and the unique training opportunities MCMWTC provides to both U.S. and partner nation service members, at MCMWTC Bridgeport, California, Feb. 22, 2022. Resting high in the Sierra Nevada, the instructors of the MCMWTC shape the future of warfighters on the ground with the guidance of the Commandant's Force Design 2030 (U.S. Marine Corps video directed and edited by Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien, cinematography by Cpl. Therese Edwards, Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray, and Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2022 17:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850212
|VIRIN:
|220211-M-MO244-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109104922
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Warfare Instructors: Shaping Next Generations Warfighters, by Cpl Shane Beaubien, LCpl Andrew Bray and LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Instructor
USMC
Red Hats
Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport
Force Design 2030
