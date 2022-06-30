Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ep. 26: The Quiet Professional: Nick O'Sullivan

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Elijah Leinaar 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Personal glory is overrated. Meet Navy SWCC Nick O’Sullivan, one of the quiet professionals who embarks on the missions you never even knew existed. Find out more about Nick’s story at https://bit.ly/3OHl0IA. #ForgedByTheSea

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.13.2022 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850204
    VIRIN: 220630-N-N0615-1026
    Filename: DOD_109104635
    Length: 00:05:10
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Faces of the Fleet

