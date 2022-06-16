30th CES integrates with Navy Seabees, Marine Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey lands on a recently repaired runway during

Operation Turning Point on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 16,

2022. The Osprey quickly touched down, loaded personnel, and took off in

order to test the runway for viability following repairs to it. (U.S. Space

Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)