Day 1 of the JBSA CARE Event and Warrior Games team training is under wraps. The athletes highlighted the use of adaptive sports as part of recovery while newer Wounded Warriors learned about the full spectrum of support programs AFW2 offers.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2022 10:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850016
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-OR487-001
|PIN:
|220712
|Filename:
|DOD_109101737
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBSA CARE Event/Warrior Games training Day 1 Wrap-up, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
