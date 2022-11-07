JBSA CARE Event/Warrior Games training Day 1 Wrap-up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Day 1 of the JBSA CARE Event and Warrior Games team training is under wraps. The athletes highlighted the use of adaptive sports as part of recovery while newer Wounded Warriors learned about the full spectrum of support programs AFW2 offers.