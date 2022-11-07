Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBSA CARE Event/Warrior Games training Day 1 Wrap-up

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Day 1 of the JBSA CARE Event and Warrior Games team training is under wraps. The athletes highlighted the use of adaptive sports as part of recovery while newer Wounded Warriors learned about the full spectrum of support programs AFW2 offers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850016
    VIRIN: 220712-F-OR487-001
    PIN: 220712
    Filename: DOD_109101737
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA CARE Event/Warrior Games training Day 1 Wrap-up, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Art
    Wellness
    Resiliency
    Wellness and Resiliency
    WAR Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT