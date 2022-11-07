Task Force 61/2: Enhancing Maritime Awareness

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force 61/2 conduct maritime domain awareness operations in the European theater of operations as a stand-in force. Task Force 61/2 is executing the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Concept for Stand-in Forces (SIF) to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
