    Task Force 61/2: Enhancing Maritime Awareness

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Task Force 61/2 conduct maritime domain awareness operations in the European theater of operations as a stand-in force. Task Force 61/2 is executing the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Concept for Stand-in Forces (SIF) to generate small, highly versatile units that integrate Marine Corps and Navy forces. Task Force 61/2 is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849891
    VIRIN: 220711-M-HU496-044
    Filename: DOD_109100236
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 61/2: Enhancing Maritime Awareness, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th Fleet
    USN
    USMCNews
    FD2030
    TF61/2
    RXR

