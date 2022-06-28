USAMAG Change of Charter

The United States Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) conducted a Change of Charter ceremony for the United States Army Military Assistance Group (USAMAG) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
COL James Zanella, the outgoing program manager, relinquished his duties to the incoming program manager, COL Jason Kniffen during the ceremony.
