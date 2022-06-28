Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAMAG Change of Charter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    06.28.2022

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    The United States Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) conducted a Change of Charter ceremony for the United States Army Military Assistance Group (USAMAG) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    COL James Zanella, the outgoing program manager, relinquished his duties to the incoming program manager, COL Jason Kniffen during the ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 10:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849879
    VIRIN: 220711-A-IK167-001
    Filename: DOD_109100054
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAMAG Change of Charter, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASAC
    USAMAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT