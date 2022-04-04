Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Starstruck: An astronaut's journey to serve in America's Army Reserve

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet 

    75th Innovation Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Kate Rubins weaves a true tale of space, science and service as she recalls her fascinating life's journey from conducting experiments on the International Space Station as a NASA astronaut to swearing an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States as a Soldier in America's Army Reserve.

    U.S. Army story by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 07.09.2022 01:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 849784
    VIRIN: 220404-A-DB402-001
    Filename: DOD_109098500
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starstruck: An astronaut's journey to serve in America's Army Reserve, by SSG John Carkeet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    U.S. Army Reserve
    astronaut
    75th Innovation Command
    U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command

