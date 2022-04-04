Starstruck: An astronaut's journey to serve in America's Army Reserve

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Kate Rubins weaves a true tale of space, science and service as she recalls her fascinating life's journey from conducting experiments on the International Space Station as a NASA astronaut to swearing an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States as a Soldier in America's Army Reserve.



U.S. Army story by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 75th Innovation Command