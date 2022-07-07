Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Chris Meeker speaks to media after assuming command of 88 ABW.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, speaks to the press after assuming command from Col. Patrick Miller at the 88th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony July 7, 2022, in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The 88th Air Base Wing provides a safe, secure and reliable operating environment ensuring mission success for approximately 115-plus mission partners and over 30K personnel while delivering lethal, ready Airmen in support of contingency operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.08.2022 08:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849653
    VIRIN: 220707-F-VE661-001
    Filename: DOD_109096913
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Col. Chris Meeker speaks to media after assuming command of 88 ABW., by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

