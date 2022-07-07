Col. Christopher Meeker, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, speaks to the press after assuming command from Col. Patrick Miller at the 88th Air Base Wing change of command ceremony July 7, 2022, in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The 88th Air Base Wing provides a safe, secure and reliable operating environment ensuring mission success for approximately 115-plus mission partners and over 30K personnel while delivering lethal, ready Airmen in support of contingency operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2022 08:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849653
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-VE661-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109096913
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Chris Meeker speaks to media after assuming command of 88 ABW., by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT