    George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service with GW Spirit

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Hilkowski and Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    220703-N-CM740-1001
    Crew members assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) share what their idea of 'GW Spirit' is. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Stamer and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony N. Hilkowski)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 16:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849612
    VIRIN: 220703-N-CM740-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109095974
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service with GW Spirit, by PO2 Anthony Hilkowski and PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    30 Years
    July 4
    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    GW Spirit
    Ship's Anniversary

