George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service with GW Spirit

220703-N-CM740-1001

Crew members assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) share what their idea of 'GW Spirit' is. George Washington is undergoing refueling complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only once during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades, and modernization. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Stamer and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony N. Hilkowski)