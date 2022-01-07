Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class jacob van amburg 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    220629-N-PA815-1001
    Capt. Brent C. Gaut, the commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), gives an update to the crew regarding the 4th of July holiday and its significance being the anniversary of the ships commissioning. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob S. Vanamburg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 849603
    VIRIN: 220629-N-PA815-1001
    Filename: DOD_109095856
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service, by PO3 jacob van amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    30 Years
    July 4
    USS George Washington
    USSGW
    GW Spirit
    Ship's Anniversary

