George Washington Celebrates 30 Years of Service

Capt. Brent C. Gaut, the commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), gives an update to the crew regarding the 4th of July holiday and its significance being the anniversary of the ships commissioning. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob S. Vanamburg)
|07.01.2022
|07.07.2022 16:26
|Video Productions
|849603
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
