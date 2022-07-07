Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88 ABW Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, outgoing 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, relinquishes command to Col. Christopher Meeker, incoming 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jul7 7, 2022. The ceremony was located at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by 88 ABWPA)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 15:40
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 849583
    VIRIN: 220707-F-RI374-1001
    Filename: DOD_109095461
    Length: 00:53:25
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88 ABW Change of Command, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    COC
    change of command
    88 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT