U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Miller, outgoing 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, relinquishes command to Col. Christopher Meeker, incoming 88 Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jul7 7, 2022. The ceremony was located at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by 88 ABWPA)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 15:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|849583
|VIRIN:
|220707-F-RI374-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109095461
|Length:
|00:53:25
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 88 ABW Change of Command, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT