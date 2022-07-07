DLA Leap Into Summer Fitness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849542" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team DLA! DLA Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal and a team of DLA Non-Commissioned Officers want you to get energized to get out and get fit. For military members make sure you know what's required of you to pass your fitness test. For everyone, it's time to “Leap Into Summer fitness!”