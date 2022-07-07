Team DLA! DLA Command Sergeant Major Tomeka O'Neal and a team of DLA Non-Commissioned Officers want you to get energized to get out and get fit. For military members make sure you know what's required of you to pass your fitness test. For everyone, it's time to “Leap Into Summer fitness!”
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|849541
|VIRIN:
|220707-D-LU733-146
|PIN:
|505804
|Filename:
|DOD_109094685
|Length:
|00:05:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Leap Into Summer Fitness (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
