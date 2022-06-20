Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 conduct parachute insertion operations training with Fleet Replenishment Squadron (VRC) 30.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849535
|VIRIN:
|220620-N-LI114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109094563
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Conducts Parachute Operations with VRC 30, by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT