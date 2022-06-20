Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Conducts Parachute Operations with VRC 30

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    Members of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 3 conduct parachute insertion operations training with Fleet Replenishment Squadron (VRC) 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.07.2022 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 849535
    VIRIN: 220620-N-LI114-1001
    Filename: DOD_109094563
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Conducts Parachute Operations with VRC 30, by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VRC30
    EOD
    Valiant Shield
    ValiantShield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT