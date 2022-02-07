Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Mudder 2022

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa hosted the second annual Misawa Mudder, supported by the 35th Force Support Squadron and Outdoor Rec. The 5k event consisted of different obstacles that challenged Airmen and their families to crawl, climb, run, and slide through mud and water. There was also food, $30K worth of crab legs, provided to participants and their families.

    This work, Misawa Mudder 2022, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Mud Run
    35th FSS
    Outdoor Rec
    Team Misawa
    INDOPACOM
    Misawa Mudder 2022

