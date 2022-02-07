Misawa Mudder 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Misawa hosted the second annual Misawa Mudder, supported by the 35th Force Support Squadron and Outdoor Rec. The 5k event consisted of different obstacles that challenged Airmen and their families to crawl, climb, run, and slide through mud and water. There was also food, $30K worth of crab legs, provided to participants and their families.