Misawa Mudder 2022

Misawa hosted the second annual Misawa Mudder, supported by the 35th Force Support Squadron and Outdoor Rec. The 5k event consisted of different obstacles that challenged Airmen and their families to crawl, climb, run, and slide through mud and water. There was also food, $30K worth of crab legs, provided to participants and their families.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 01:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849529
|VIRIN:
|220702-F-VB704-315
|Filename:
|DOD_109094337
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
