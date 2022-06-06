USS Ronald Reagan conducts bilateral exercises with ROK Marado.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2022 04:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|849388
|VIRIN:
|220606-N-YQ181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109092705
|Length:
|00:04:09
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Bilateral Exercise with ROK Marado, by PO2 Askia Collins and CPO Matthew White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT