Members of the 10th Civil Support Team conduct joint training with the FBI, Bellevue Fire Department and the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center on June 16, 2022, in Bellevue, WA. The groups continue to train together to test the lab, communication and survey equipment capabilities to maximize their effectiveness. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2022 16:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|849346
|VIRIN:
|220616-Z-CH682-163
|Filename:
|DOD_109092105
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|BELLEVUE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
