video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/849346" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 10th Civil Support Team conduct joint training with the FBI, Bellevue Fire Department and the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center on June 16, 2022, in Bellevue, WA. The groups continue to train together to test the lab, communication and survey equipment capabilities to maximize their effectiveness. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)