    10th Civil Support Team conduct joint training

    BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Peter Chang 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the 10th Civil Support Team conduct joint training with the FBI, Bellevue Fire Department and the U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center on June 16, 2022, in Bellevue, WA. The groups continue to train together to test the lab, communication and survey equipment capabilities to maximize their effectiveness. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.05.2022 16:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849346
    VIRIN: 220616-Z-CH682-163
    Filename: DOD_109092105
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: BELLEVUE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Civil Support Team conduct joint training, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

