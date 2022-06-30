Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB ceremony marks change in leadership for ASC support to Europe, Asia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.30.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Under beautiful blue skies and a gorgeous morning in Germany, the 405th AFSB conducted a change of command ceremony at NCO Field on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, June 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849150
    VIRIN: 220630-A-SM279-059
    Filename: DOD_109088003
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB ceremony marks change in leadership for ASC support to Europe, Asia, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB ceremony marks change in leadership for ASC support to Europe, Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT