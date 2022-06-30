Joint MACP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





220630-N-CZ893-1001 OKINAWA, Japan (June 30, 2022) U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force personnel attend a Modern Army Combative Program (MACP) at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. The mission of the U.S. Army Combatives Course is to train leaders and Soldiers in close quarters Combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare Soldiers to close with and defeat the enemy in hand to hand combat. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)