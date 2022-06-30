Joint MACP (Clean)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    AFN Okinawa

    220630-N-CZ893-1002 OKINAWA, Japan (June 30, 2022) U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force personnel attend a Modern Army Combative Program (MACP) at Torii Station, Okinawa, Japan, June 22, 2022. The mission of the U.S. Army Combatives Course is to train Leaders and Soldiers in close quarters Combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare Soldiers to close with and defeat the enemy in hand to hand combat. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.01.2022 03:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 849104
    VIRIN: 220630-N-CZ893-1002
    Filename: DOD_109087777
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Warrior Ethos
    AFN Pacific
    Modern Army Combative Program (MACP)

