Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale executes major accident response exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Airmen demonstrate their capabilities during a major accident response exercise at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana June 28, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.30.2022 14:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 849030
    VIRIN: 220628-F-LK801-1001
    Filename: DOD_109086802
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale executes major accident response exercise, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Emergency response
    Barksdale
    Air Force
    Always Ready
    2BW
    Striker Nation
    Strike Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT