Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FY23 Information Maneuver Occupational Field Lateral Move Solicitation Roadshow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    This recording augments the FY23 Information Maneuver (IM) Occupational Field (OCCFLD) Lateral Move (LATMOVE) Solicitation Roadshow announced by MARADMIN 136/22 and conducted April 4-28, 2022. The primary purpose of this Roadshow is to solicit LATMOVES and answer specific questions about the application process and opportunities within the IM OCCFLD. IM OCCFLD LATMOVE applications are accepted until June 30, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps Video created by Sgt Quang Do)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 16:34
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848617
    VIRIN: 220623-M-QD254-1001
    Filename: DOD_109081903
    Length: 00:14:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FY23 Information Maneuver Occupational Field Lateral Move Solicitation Roadshow, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    17XX
    Marine Corps
    Force Design 2030
    Deputy Commandant for Information
    DC I
    Information Maneuver

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT