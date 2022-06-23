FY23 Information Maneuver Occupational Field Lateral Move Solicitation Roadshow

This recording augments the FY23 Information Maneuver (IM) Occupational Field (OCCFLD) Lateral Move (LATMOVE) Solicitation Roadshow announced by MARADMIN 136/22 and conducted April 4-28, 2022. The primary purpose of this Roadshow is to solicit LATMOVES and answer specific questions about the application process and opportunities within the IM OCCFLD. IM OCCFLD LATMOVE applications are accepted until June 30, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps Video created by Sgt Quang Do)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 16:34
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|848617
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-QD254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109081903
|Length:
|00:14:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
